Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 12,004 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 100.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Virginia National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 51.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IUSV opened at $79.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.33. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $81.44. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

