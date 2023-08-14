Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 48.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Total Energy Services Price Performance

Total Energy Services stock traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$9.44. The company had a trading volume of 103,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,709. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$380.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02. Total Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$6.12 and a 1 year high of C$10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.18. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of C$228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Total Energy Services will post 1.5821372 EPS for the current year.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Further Reading

