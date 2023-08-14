Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Update

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the July 15th total of 160,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 465,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOPS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Top Ships in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of Top Ships stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Top Ships has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $11.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

