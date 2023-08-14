Toncoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $42.86 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00004943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $4.95 billion and approximately $42.86 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019867 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017583 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013919 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,362.46 or 1.00025193 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.38639973 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $38,075,881.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

