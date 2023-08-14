TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Short Interest Update

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the July 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TMC the metals Trading Down 9.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ TMCWW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 48,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,667. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. TMC the metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.
