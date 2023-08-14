Titan Capital Management LLC TX Has $13.88 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Titan Capital Management LLC TX boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 14.9% of Titan Capital Management LLC TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Titan Capital Management LLC TX’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,898,000.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
SGOV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.40. 1,628,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,252. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.38.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
