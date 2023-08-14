Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Short Interest Down 27.7% in July

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 568,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TIM

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TIM by 315.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TIM by 620.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TIM by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in TIM by 2,838.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in TIM by 30.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TIMB shares. Barclays raised their target price on TIM from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TIM from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

TIM Stock Down 0.2 %

TIM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. 412,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TIM has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $15.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47.

TIM Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1232 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.44%.

About TIM

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

