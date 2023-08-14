Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 827 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.41.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $63.30 on Monday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.72.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Further Reading

