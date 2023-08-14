Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 24,752 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,752 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,958,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,203 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,958,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,203 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,301 shares of company stock worth $5,984,168. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FND. Wedbush reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.19.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $104.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.37. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $116.03.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

