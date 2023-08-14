Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,743 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Acadia Healthcare worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $76.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACHC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

