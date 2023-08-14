Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,743 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Acadia Healthcare worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period.
Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ ACHC opened at $76.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Acadia Healthcare Company Profile
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.
