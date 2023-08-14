Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,484 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th.

NYSE TLK opened at $24.70 on Monday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.65.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.1296 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.81. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.43%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

