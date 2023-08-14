Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $8.03 Million Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSC. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,462,000 after acquiring an additional 316,845 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,292,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,908,000 after purchasing an additional 640,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,609,000 after buying an additional 112,466 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 243.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,685 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WSC opened at $42.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.58. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $582.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $496,270.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,718.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $4,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,819,547.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $496,270.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,718.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.