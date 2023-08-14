Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $7.09 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after acquiring an additional 115,422 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,143,579,000 after acquiring an additional 679,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after acquiring an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In related news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 982 shares in the company, valued at $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EPAM. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.77.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM opened at $238.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $462.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.49.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Stories

