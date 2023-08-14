Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $6.07 Million Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Repligen by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 37.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Repligen by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 18.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $172.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.00. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $134.64 and a one year high of $258.22. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Repligen had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $157.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.44.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

