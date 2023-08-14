Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of YETI worth $10,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in YETI by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in YETI by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in YETI by 106.1% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in YETI by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 151,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 68,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $44.90 on Monday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $49.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.82. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.69 million. YETI had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 4.19%. Research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on YETI from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on YETI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on YETI from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on YETI from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.86.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

