THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

In other news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,107,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 4.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THO opened at $107.66 on Monday. THOR Industries has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $116.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

