Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 123,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Third Coast Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ TCBX opened at $21.10 on Monday. Third Coast Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $287.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Third Coast Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Institutional Trading of Third Coast Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 149.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 383,700.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 80.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Third Coast Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.