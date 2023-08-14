The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Sells $2,794,980.00 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $2,794,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,858,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,073,123.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE JOE traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.71. The company had a trading volume of 235,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,593. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 1.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 299,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in St. Joe by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on St. Joe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

