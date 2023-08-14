The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Sells $2,794,980.00 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $2,794,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,858,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,073,123.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
St. Joe Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE JOE traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.71. The company had a trading volume of 235,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,593. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16.
St. Joe Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On St. Joe
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on St. Joe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on JOE
St. Joe Company Profile
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than St. Joe
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.