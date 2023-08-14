The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 353,568 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Southern by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $68.89. 1,355,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,169,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.78. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,761 shares of company stock worth $10,152,544. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

