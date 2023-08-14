The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SGPYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 810 ($10.35) to GBX 850 ($10.86) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.
The Sage Group Price Performance
The Sage Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2778 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.
The Sage Group Company Profile
The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.
