The NFT Gaming Company, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NFTG) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 14th

NFT Gaming’s (NASDAQ:NFTG – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 14th. NFT Gaming had issued 1,686,747 shares in its IPO on February 15th. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.15. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NFT Gaming Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NFTG stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. NFT Gaming has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75.

Institutional Trading of NFT Gaming

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NFT Gaming stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.54% of NFT Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFT Gaming Company Profile

The NFT Gaming Company, Inc develops, designs, acquires, and manages games that offer non-fungible tokens. The company develops a digital gaming platform, which provides the company's proprietary games, as well as games developed and published by third parties under the Gaxos name. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

