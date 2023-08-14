The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $108.32

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $108.32 and last traded at $108.32, with a volume of 1956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on THG shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.59 and a 200 day moving average of $122.57.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.91). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently -124.62%.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $142,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,850,000,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

