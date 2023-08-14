The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Short Interest Down 17.9% in July

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 64,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 206,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 54,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. 40.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

First Bancorp Price Performance

FNLC opened at $27.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.51. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.81 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 27.25%.

First Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

Featured Articles

