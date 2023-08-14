The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) EVP Chad Keetch Sells 3,413 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) EVP Chad Keetch sold 3,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $334,610.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,165.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chad Keetch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

On Friday, August 4th, Chad Keetch sold 12,799 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $1,247,774.51.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENSG traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $98.30. The stock had a trading volume of 142,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,634. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $78.84 and a one year high of $102.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.82.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,949,000. State Street Corp grew its position in The Ensign Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,292,000 after purchasing an additional 38,818 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Get Our Latest Report on The Ensign Group

About The Ensign Group

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.