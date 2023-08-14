The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 48.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445,011 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.56. The stock had a trading volume of 548,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,880,129. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

