The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Insider Jonathan Skelly Sells 35,000 Shares

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $1,173,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,421,669.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Skelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $269,400.00.

AZEK Stock Performance

AZEK traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.63. 2,051,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,335. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.73. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AZEK from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.39.

Institutional Trading of AZEK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AZEK by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,460 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,227,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 848.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,284 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,613,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,899 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AZEK by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,316,000 after buying an additional 1,056,388 shares in the last quarter.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

