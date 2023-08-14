TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 352,900 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the July 15th total of 264,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TH International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THCH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. 171,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,252. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. TH International has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $8.09.

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of TH International

TH International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TH International in the 4th quarter worth about $13,549,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TH International in the 1st quarter worth about $3,951,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TH International in the 1st quarter worth about $2,429,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in TH International in the 2nd quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TH International by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 42,517 shares during the period. 13.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc

