TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.84.

TFII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TFI International from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on TFI International from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

TFI International Stock Up 1.1 %

TFII stock opened at $132.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a 52 week low of $85.86 and a 52 week high of $133.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 23.85%. TFI International’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in TFI International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TFI International by 1,481.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TFI International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

