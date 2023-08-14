Tezos (XTZ) Hits Market Cap of $752.88 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Tezos has a market cap of $752.88 million and $14.42 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00002708 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001899 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000996 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002483 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 969,854,106 coins and its circulating supply is 948,698,663 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

