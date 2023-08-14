TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TETRA Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

TETRA Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Institutional Trading of TETRA Technologies

NYSE:TTI opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 60,320 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,646,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,429,000 after purchasing an additional 79,627 shares during the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

