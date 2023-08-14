Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Down to $242.65

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $242.65, but opened at $235.70. Tesla shares last traded at $234.83, with a volume of 15,741,294 shares changing hands.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

