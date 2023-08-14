Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $452.16 million and approximately $13.99 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001897 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000987 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002462 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,838,948,007,715 coins and its circulating supply is 5,815,665,330,870 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.