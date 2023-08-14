TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) vs. DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Critical Comparison

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DXC Technology and TeraWulf, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 1 9 2 0 2.08 TeraWulf 0 0 3 0 3.00

DXC Technology currently has a consensus price target of $28.62, indicating a potential upside of 40.13%. TeraWulf has a consensus price target of $4.42, indicating a potential upside of 73.20%. Given TeraWulf’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than DXC Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

91.4% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of TeraWulf shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of DXC Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of TeraWulf shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DXC Technology and TeraWulf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology -4.47% 17.63% 4.55% TeraWulf -375.21% -80.23% -30.67%

Volatility and Risk

DXC Technology has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeraWulf has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DXC Technology and TeraWulf’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $14.43 billion 0.29 -$568.00 million ($2.84) -7.19 TeraWulf $15.03 million 35.97 -$90.79 million N/A N/A

TeraWulf has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DXC Technology.

About DXC Technology

(Get Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business. It also simplifies, modernize, and accelerate mission-critical applications that support business agility and growth through applications services. In addition, this segment provides proprietary modular insurance software and platforms; and operates spectrum of insurance business process services, as well as operates bank cards, payment and lending process, and customer experiences. The GIS segment provides security services, such as IT security, operations and culture for the cloud, protecting data with a zero-trust strategy, and manage a security operation center; and cloud infrastructure and IT outsourcing services. It also delivers a consumer-like experience, centralize IT management, and support services, as well as improve the total cost of ownership. In addition, it markets and sells its products through direct sales force to commercial businesses and public sector enterprises. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.