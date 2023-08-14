Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 3,480 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 45% compared to the average daily volume of 2,398 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Macquarie raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $7.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of TME traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.13. 3,071,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,596,883. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,425,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,204,000 after buying an additional 432,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,614,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,411 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,821,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,703,000 after buying an additional 132,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,870,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,914,000 after acquiring an additional 327,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 87.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,608,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297,884 shares during the period. 23.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

