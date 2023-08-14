Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Short Interest Down 23.9% in July

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,750,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 20,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TME traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,080,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,618,843. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.81. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TME. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 48,039.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,062,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031,561 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 63,925,369.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,310,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310,298 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,640,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,804,000 after buying an additional 5,480,718 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,056,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,986,000 after buying an additional 5,039,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TME. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Macquarie raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $7.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. China Renaissance upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

