Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Short Interest Down 23.9% in July

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,750,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 20,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of TME traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,080,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,618,843. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.81. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.29.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TME. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Macquarie raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $7.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. China Renaissance upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.77.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.
