Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 475.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TNYA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tenaya Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.00. 101,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,689. Tenaya Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNYA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 115.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 85,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after buying an additional 850,661 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 49,402 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

