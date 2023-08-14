TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.69

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 23078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Several brokerages recently commented on TIXT. TheStreet cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $636.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 919,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after buying an additional 112,872 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 138,950 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 79,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 12,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

