Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Down 22.2% in July

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1,093.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Price Performance

THQ opened at $19.30 on Monday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

(Get Free Report)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.