TD Securities Increases Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target to C$12.00

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 112.39% from the company’s previous close.
Dorel Industries Stock Up 7.4 %
Shares of TSE:DII.B traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$5.65. 15,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of C$160.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.56. Dorel Industries has a twelve month low of C$3.20 and a twelve month high of C$7.20.
Dorel Industries Company Profile
