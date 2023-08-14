TD Securities Increases Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target to C$12.00

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 112.39% from the company’s previous close.

Dorel Industries Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of TSE:DII.B traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$5.65. 15,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of C$160.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.56. Dorel Industries has a twelve month low of C$3.20 and a twelve month high of C$7.20.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Featured Articles

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

