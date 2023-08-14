TD Securities Boosts Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.
Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.
