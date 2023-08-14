TD Securities Boosts Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSH.UN

Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Up 2.4 %

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Shares of TSE:CSH.UN traded up C$0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching C$10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 320,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,419. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.34, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of C$7.58 and a 52 week high of C$11.12. The stock has a market cap of C$2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.09 and a beta of 1.12.

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.