TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Short Interest Up 28.9% in July

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TAT Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

TATT stock opened at $7.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.38 million, a P/E ratio of 93.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.39. TAT Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $7.83.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:TATT Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of TAT Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

