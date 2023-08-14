TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Trading 4.9% Higher

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. 209,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 504,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on TaskUs from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TaskUs from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered TaskUs from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on TaskUs from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

