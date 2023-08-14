Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

Target Co. (NYSE:TGTGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the retailer on Sunday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08.

Target has increased its dividend by an average of 15.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. Target has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Target to earn $9.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Target stock opened at $131.05 on Monday. Target has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.98. The company has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Target (NYSE:TGTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Target by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.82.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

