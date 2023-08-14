Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) traded down 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.85. 560,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 774,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $621.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 317.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNGX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $44,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

