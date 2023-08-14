Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Holdings Cut by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369,399 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.75% of Syneos Health worth $28,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYNH shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

SYNH opened at $42.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

