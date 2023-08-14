SWS Partners Sells 2,546 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

SWS Partners reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPIB. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 266,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 87,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 119,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 28,857 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPIB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,929,155. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $33.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average is $32.20.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.