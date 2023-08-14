SWS Partners Sells 2,286 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

SWS Partners lowered its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,115 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Tapestry comprises approximately 1.3% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Tapestry by 196.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Tapestry from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. OTR Global lowered Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Tapestry Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TPR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,023,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,536. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $47.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

