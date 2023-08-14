SWS Partners Purchases Shares of 4,326 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SWS Partners purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.1% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 111.8% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 40.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $693.18. 98,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,938. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $103.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $706.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $687.75.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

