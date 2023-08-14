SWS Partners Purchases 689 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

SWS Partners increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,311 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,152,000 after acquiring an additional 715,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,357,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,765,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,181,000 after acquiring an additional 613,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,980. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

