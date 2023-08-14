SWS Partners Purchases 2,818 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

SWS Partners increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Twilio were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,286,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,233 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,217,000 after purchasing an additional 709,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Twilio by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Twilio by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,166,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,019,000 after purchasing an additional 566,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.63. 1,139,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.38. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $88.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $536,364.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,967,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $167,846.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 435,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,678,813.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $536,364.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,967,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,875 shares of company stock worth $1,989,179 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

